Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Moore (hamstring) is "pretty much day-to-day at this point," Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Moore left last Thursday's practice early due to the issue and ultimately didn't suit up for the preseason opener. He underwent and MRI but the results are unknown, though he appears to have avoided a significant injury. Wednesday's practice report should provide further clarity on the second-year wideout's availability for Week 2, but the final decision may not come until closer to Sunday. If available, Moore figures to have a sizable role in the Cardinals offense until DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspension.