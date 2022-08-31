Moore (undisclosed) is one of four players coach Kliff Kingsbury listed as potential close calls for Week 1 against the Chiefs, Tyler Drake of 98.7 FM reports.

It sounds like a new injury for Moore, who Kingsbury deemed "day-to-day" without elaborating on the location of the issue, per Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended the first six weeks of the regular season, Moore has a nice opportunity awaiting if his health cooperates.