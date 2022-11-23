Moore (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Moore lasted just two plays during Monday's loss to the 49ers in Mexico City before departing due to a groin injury. Speaking to the media Wednesday, coach Kliff Kingsbury told Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that Moore will require "at least a week" on the sideline, so the second-year wide receiver doesn't seem like a candidate to play Sunday versus the Chargers. If that comes to pass, the Cardinals also may be without Greg Dortch (thumb), while Marquise Brown (foot) will be on a pitch count if the team activates him from IR. As such, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Robbie Anderson and Brown would comprise the receiving corps.