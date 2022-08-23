Moore didn't play during Sunday's preseason defeat to the Ravens.
For the second consecutive exhibition, the Cardinals kept their top four wide receivers in street clothes (also, DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown and A.J. Green). Last week, Kyler Murray relayed to Darren Urban of the team's official site that he won't suit up this preseason, but it's unclear if Moore and his position mates will sit out again, too, Saturday against the Titans. If the entire group doesn't see action until Week 1, Moore should be a beneficiary of Hopkins' six-game suspension to begin the campaign. Moore, a 2021 second-round pick, is looking to build upon a 54-435-1 line on 64 targets in 14 appearances from his rookie season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Higher expectations in store•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Handful of grabs•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Returning to action Monday•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Questionable for Monday•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Remains limited in practice•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at Friday's practice•