Moore (undisclosed) had two carries for 16 yards and caught three of four passes for 23 yards during Friday's preseason win against the Cowboys.

Moore didn't break off any big plays, as he did throughout his time at Purdue, but each of his five touches went for seven or nine yards. He got a chance to work with the "top" offense in this game, with fellow starting wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green sidelined due to undisclosed injuries. No. 1 quarterback Kyler Murray also was in street clothes, meaning Moore's reps came with reserve QBs Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler. Moore missed some practices recently with an unspecified health concern, but Friday's performance indicates he's back to full health.