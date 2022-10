Moore caught seven passes for 68 yards on eight targets against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Moore's two carries regrettably went for minus-7 yards, but it was still good to see the second-year wideout claim substantial usage in the Arizona offense after hamstring and knee issues tanked his first four weeks of the 2022 season. Moore and the Cardinals should be able to move the ball in Week 6, when Arizona faces a Seattle defense that seems unable to stop anyone.