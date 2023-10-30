Moore had two rushing attempts for 11 yards and caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Baltimore.
Moore's role has remained relatively unchanged as the midpoint of the season draws near. The dual-threat player is averaging 2.4 receptions and 2.1 carries through eight games this season, but he has struggled to generate consistent results in such a small role. With just one touchdown through eight weeks, there isn't much upside to playing Moore against a tough Browns defense next Sunday.
