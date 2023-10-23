Moore caught two of four targets for two yards and rushed four times for 24 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Moore saw his usual allotment of combined rushes and receptions, but he failed to break off a big play and finished with another underwhelming fantasy line. The dual-threat wideout has been more effective on the ground (15-136-1) than he has operating out of the slot for Arizona this season (17-113-0). Moore's current value is limited to deeper leagues heading into next Sunday's matchup against Baltimore.