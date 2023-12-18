Moore caught two of three targets for five yards and had one rushing attempt for three yards in Sunday's 45-29 loss to San Francisco.

Arizona's receiving corps received healthy reinforcements coming out of the bye week, but Moore's role remained nearly the same as while his teammates were on the shelf. The three combined touches were the most for the utility wideout since Week 11 at Houston. Moore will likely struggle to generate fantasy value on so few touches when the Cardinals take on the Bears next Sunday.