Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Moore (knee) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Moore missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury before playing 86 percent of snaps in the Week 6 win over Carolina. Any enthusiasm about the playing time is dampened by lackluster production (four touches for seven yards) and now the possibility of missing a game with a knee injury. Greg Dortch is first among the likely beneficiaries of extra snaps/targets in the event Moore is inactive, while Marquise Brown (foot) is expected to play and is locked in for a heavy workload regardless.