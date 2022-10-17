Moore recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Moore tied for the team lead in targets with Zach Ertz, though Marquise Brown (ankle) was forced to exit the game prematurely. As has typically been the case, Moore worked primarily in the short areas of the field. However, he did rack up yards after the catch on two occasions to tally receptions of 26 and 16 yards. Moore should remain heavily involved in the offense even with the return of DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) so long as Marquise Brown (ankle) is forced to miss Thursday's Week 7 matchup against the Saints.