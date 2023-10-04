Moore failed to secure both of his targets in Sunday's 35-16 loss to the 49ers.

Despite playing the second-most offensive snaps of any Cardinals receiver Sunday, Moore was unable to have any impact on the game from a production standpoint. The veteran wideout was a complete non-factor, being held without a catch for the first time this season. Moore's limited volume make him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. The 23-year-old will look to bounce back, however, when the Cardinals host the Bengals in Week 5.