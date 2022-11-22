Moore (groin) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Moore got the ball on Arizona's first offensive play and came up limping after getting tackled for a loss of six yards. The slick and rainy conditions in Mexico City may have factored into the injury, as there was no indication that Moore was hurt coming into the game.
