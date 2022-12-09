Moore (groin) didn't practice Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Even with the benefit of a Week 13 bye coupled with a longer turnaround than usual for Week 14 with the Cardinals hosting the Patriots on Monday night, Moore doesn't seem to have made any tangible progress in his recovery from the groin injury he suffered early in the Week 11 loss to the 49ers. Unless Moore is able to get back on the field in some capacity Saturday for the Cardinals' final practice session of the week, he'll likely miss his second straight game Monday.