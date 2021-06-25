Coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated after full-squad minicamp that Moore has shown the ability to make the first man miss and stated "he's going to be a guy that's going to be fun to try to draw stuff up for, and see how many times we can get it to him," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

While he's undersized at just 5-foot-7, Moore's athleticism jumps off the charts and it sounds like Kingsbury intends draw up some plays to take advantage of that. Given that the Cardinals have a plethora of good wide receivers, it remains to be seen exactly how large his target share will be, but Kingsbury's comments certainly seem to suggest Moore should be involved in the game plan out of the gate.