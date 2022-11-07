Moore caught eight of 10 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.
The second-year wideout set a new season high in receptions while leading Arizona in receiving yards on the afternoon. Moore has seen at least eight targets in four of the last five games, giving him a solid floor heading into a Week 10 road matchup against the Rams.
