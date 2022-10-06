Moore (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moore didn't make his first appearance of the season until this past Sunday at Carolina due to a lingering hamstring issue. After avoiding the injury report entirely to begin Week 5 prep, he showed up Thursday with a knee concern. Midweek additions can raise the alarm, but there's no indication yet from the Cardinals that anything serious is impacting the second-year wide receiver. Moore's status could be cleared up as soon as the release of Friday's report.
