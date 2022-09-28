Moore (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that he's hopeful Moore can play Sunday against the Panthers, though he might have a limited role after missing practice and games for the past month. Last week, Kingsbury said Moore would definitely be back for Week 5 if not Week 4, and it does seem the second-year receiver is making progress, albeit slowly. Given their injury/suspension issues at wide receiver, the Cardinals should have a role for Moore whenever he's ready to play.
