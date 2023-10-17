Moore tallied four catches (on seven targets) for 30 yards and three rushes for minus-4 yards during Sunday's 26-9 loss at the Rams.

Moore's target total was a season high, and his carry count matched his most on the campaign. Having said that, he wasn't efficient with those looks on his way to his third-fewest yards from scrimmage in six games this year. Prior to Sunday's contest, he was averaging a robust 14.5 yards per carry, so he likely will continue to get opportunities in that realm as long as the Cardinals' top running back James Conner (knee) is on IR. Moore will aim to bounce back Week 7 against a Seahawks defense that has given up the sixth-most catches (90) and third-most TD grabs (seven) to opposing wide receivers in five games this season.