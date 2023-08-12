Moore (groin/finger) made a successful recovery from multiple surgeries this offseason and caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Friday's preseason win over Denver.

Moore's return to action was a welcomed one for the Cardinals, who have been decimated by injury in recent years. So it's good to see their fans get some positive news ahead of Week 1 for once. From a fantasy perspective, almost all key receivers should be downgraded when Colt starts in place of Kyler. DeAndre Hopkins' departure opened up a heap of targets, so Moore and fellow starter Marquise Brown (undisclosed) could experience noticeable bumps in volume/usage this season.