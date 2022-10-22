Moore caught one of two targets for 31 yards during Thursday's 42-34 win versus the Saints.

He was on the receiving end of Kyler Murray's first pass of the game, but only one of the quarterback's final 28 throws went Moore's way. While the Cardinals swapped in DeAndre Hopkins for Marquise Brown (foot) in the receiving corps, Moore logged a typical 88 percent of the offensive snaps, but his output in four appearances this season has wavered between one and nine touches and seven to 61 yards from scrimmage in any given week. Moore should continue to be heavily utilized in Arizona's offense moving forward, but it's tough to predict when consistent production will follow, especially with Robbie Anderson also new to the mix.