Moore gathered in 40 of 62 targets for 352 yards and one touchdown and took 28 carries for 178 yards and another touchdown in 17 games in the 2023 campaign.

For the first time in his three-year career, Moore logged a full 17-game slate, and he managed career highs in yards from scrimmage (530) and TDs (two) while working with three different signal-callers. Having said that, he had similar success with No. 1 Kyler Murray back under center than he did prior to Week 10, notching 31.5 total yards per game after that versus 30.9 before then. Moore has one year remaining on his rookie deal, and offseason moves will determine where the 2021 second-rounder stands in the WR pecking order next season.