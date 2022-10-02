Moore (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game at Carolina.
Moore's season debut was delayed due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in advance of Week 1, but after putting together limited sessions Wednesday through Friday, he's been cleared to suit up Week 4. In a receiving corps that will be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and A.J. Green (knee), Moore still may not be more than the Cardinals' No. 3 wide receiver Sunday behind Marquise Brown (foot) and Greg Dortch, who have combined for 42 targets the last two contests.
