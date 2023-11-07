Moore recorded one catch (on two targets) for five yards and four carries for three yards during Sunday's 27-0 loss at Cleveland.

In a game in which the Cardinals had a paltry 58 net yards of offense, it was no surprise that Moore wasn't able to do much on his typical number of touches (five) and snap share (67 percent). On the season, he's averaging 4.6 touches for 30.9 yards from scrimmage per game, which are numbers he may be able to hit once Kyler Murray (knee) is back from injured reserve. That may happen Sunday against the Falcons, so if Murray supplants rookie fifth-rounder Clayton Tune as Arizona's Week 10 starting quarterback, Moore should be in a better position to produce.