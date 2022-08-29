Moore didn't play in Saturday's preseason contest in Tennessee.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury kept the core of the Cardinals offense on the sideline for all three of the team's exhibition, meaning Moore's next chance to get on the field is Sunday, Sept. 11 versus the Chiefs. At that time, top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will he logging a six-game suspension, and Moore, Marquise Brown and A.J. Green figure to profit. A 2021 second-round pick, Moore flashed as a rookie last year but ultimately was inconsistent, recording 54 catches (on 64 targets) for 435 yards and one touchdown, 18 carries for 76 yards, 22.4 yards on 13 kick returns and 8.1 yards on 21 punt returns.
