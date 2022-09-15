Moore (hamstring) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.
He'll be listed as a non-participant in practice for the second day in a row, which doesn't bode well for Moore's early chances of avoiding a second straight placement on the inactive list to begin the season. Meanwhile, depth wideout Andy Isabella (back) was also sidelined for a second straight practice Thursday, so if both he and Moore aren't available Sunday versus the Raiders, the Cardinals could have to turn to Andre Baccellia or depth tight end Stephen Anderson to log more reps at receiver behind Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch.
