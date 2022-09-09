Moore (hamstring) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Moore was added to the Cardinals' Week 1 injury report Thursday and his absence from the early portion of Friday's session doesn't bode well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Chiefs. Look for added clarity with regard to the wideout's status to arrive once the team's Friday injury report is posted. If Moore is out or limited this weekend, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch would be candidates for added snaps behind Marquise Brown and A.J. Green.