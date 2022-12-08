Moore (groin) wasn't present at the open portion of Thursday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
On Tuesday, coach Kliff Kingsbury said he was hopeful Moore would be able to out an end to a one-game absence Monday versus the Patriots, but the wide receiver hasn't been mixed into drills yet this week, at least in front of the media. The Cardinals will post their first injury report of Week 14 on Thursday, at which point it'll become clear whether or not Moore is making progress through his groin issue.