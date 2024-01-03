Moore caught three of four passes for 26 yards and had two carries for eight yards during Sunday's 35-31 win at Philadelphia.

Moore hasn't been lacking for snaps this season, earning at least a 60 percent share in 14 of 16 games. But his output has been depressed, to say the least, as evidenced by just five outings with 40-plus yards from scrimmage. With Kyler Murray directing the offense since Week 10 and multiple Cardinals WRs dealing with injuries during that span, Moore hasn't made much of a mark in box scores, totaling 16 catches (on 24 targets), six carries, 216 total yards and one receiving TD in seven contests. Moore will seek a more appealing performance Sunday against a Seahawks defense that has conceded the eighth-most receptions (210) to opposing wide receivers in 16 games on the campaign.