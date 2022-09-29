Moore (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Moore injured his hamstring in the second practice of Week 1 prep and has yet to suit up in any of the Cardinals' three games on the campaign. He began inching toward a return this week with back-to-back capped sessions, which comes on the heels of coach Kliff Kingsbury telling Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com last Friday that he expected Moore to make his season debut in Week 4 or 5. If he's able to play Sunday in Carolina, Moore may be on a snap count, though that could depend on the state of Arizona's receiving corps with DeAndre Hopkins suspended, A.J. Green (knee) trending toward an absence and Antoine Wesley (hip) on injured reserve.
