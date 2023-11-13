Moore recorded five catches (on eight targets) for 43 yards during Sunday's 25-23 victory versus the Falcons.

With Kyler Murray (knee) back in action for the first time in 11 months, Moore was able to tally season highs in receptions, targets and receiving yards in the Cardinals' 10th game of the campaign. But for the third time this season, Moore didn't have a carry after having at least two in the other seven contests, which may become the norm with running back James Conner (knee) also in the fold. Still, with Murray directing the offense, Moore may have a path for more consistent results on a weekly basis, continuing next Sunday in Houston.