Moore secured one of his two targets for six yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Steelers.

Even with fellow wideout Michael Wilson (shoulder) sidelined for the third straight week, Moore was an afterthought in the Cardinals' offensive plans Sunday. The veteran averaged a 75 percent offensive snap share in the previous two contests, but he saw his playing time reduced to a 52 percent share in Week 13. Moore should continue to find it difficult to produce effectively for fantasy purposes with his inconsistent usage. The Cardinals enter their bye in Week 14 before hosting the 49ers on Dec. 17.