Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

With Andy Isabella (hamstring) also ruled out, there will be no shortage of snaps available to Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch -- a trio that combined for 19 targets but only 119 yards in a season-opening loss to Kansas City. Moore is missing out on his best opportunity for a second-year breakout, as targets could be harder to come by late in the season if Brown, DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and TE Zach Ertz are all available at the same time.