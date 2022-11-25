Moore (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The second-year pro was injured on his second snaps of the Week 11 loss to San Francisco and now has been ruled out for Arizona' final game before a Week 12 bye. Greg Dortch, who replaced Moore in the slot during Monday's loss, is listed as questionable with a thumb injury, while coach Kliff Kingsbury said he expects Marquise Brown (foot) to be activated from injured reserve. Moore's target volume could take a hit if Brown and DeAndre Hopkins both are available by the time he's healthy again.