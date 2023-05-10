Moore (groin) participated in voluntary veteran minicamp at the end of April, the Cardinals' official site reports.
Moore underwent surgeries on his core/groin and pinky finger after the Cardinals placed him on injured reserve in mid-December. He's at least 3-4 months removed from the procedures at this point and should be ready for the more substantiative portion of the offseason program between mid-May and mid-June. With DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown still on Arizona's roster, Moore seemingly fits in as the No. 3 receiver ahead of his age-23 season. The 2021 second-round pick took on a larger role per-game last year, averaging seven targets in his eight games en route to a 41-141-1 receiving line and 5.5 aDOT (he also took six carries for a loss of five yards). As a rookie in 2021 he averaged 4.6 targets and 1.3 carries for 36.5 yards per game while seeing 61 percent of his passes behind the line of scrimmage (1.4 aDOT).
More News
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Provides update on health•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Shut down for season•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Out against New England•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Idle for another practice•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Still not practicing•
-
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not spotted Thursday•