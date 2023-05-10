Moore (groin) participated in voluntary veteran minicamp at the end of April, the Cardinals' official site reports.

Moore underwent surgeries on his core/groin and pinky finger after the Cardinals placed him on injured reserve in mid-December. He's at least 3-4 months removed from the procedures at this point and should be ready for the more substantiative portion of the offseason program between mid-May and mid-June. With DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown still on Arizona's roster, Moore seemingly fits in as the No. 3 receiver ahead of his age-23 season. The 2021 second-round pick took on a larger role per-game last year, averaging seven targets in his eight games en route to a 41-141-1 receiving line and 5.5 aDOT (he also took six carries for a loss of five yards). As a rookie in 2021 he averaged 4.6 targets and 1.3 carries for 36.5 yards per game while seeing 61 percent of his passes behind the line of scrimmage (1.4 aDOT).