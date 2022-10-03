Moore caught three of five targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-16 win over the Panthers.

Making his season debut after missing the first three games with a hamstring issue, Moore saw much the same usage he did as a rookie last year, getting targeted almost exclusively on receiver screens, and his longest reception went for only seven yards. The 2021 second-round pick could be more involved in Week 5, but he'll face a tough matchup against the undefeated Eagles.