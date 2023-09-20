Moore secured his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Giants.

Moore turned in another disappointing performance in Week 2, as QB Joshua Dobbs only looked his way once in the contest. The third-year wideout has yet to see enough volume to sustain fantasy relevance in the Cardinals' below average passing attack. Nonetheless, Moore will look to get more involved going forward as Dobbs becomes more familiar with the offense. Things won't get much easier in Week 3, however, as the Cardinals are set to host the Cowboys and their formidable defense.