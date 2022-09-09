Moore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Moore left Thursday's practice early due to a hamstring injury, which resulted in no on-field activity to wrap up Week 1 prep. He was set to have an MRI, but the results of that evaluation are unknown. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com on Friday that Moore picked up the issue while running, and the second-year wide receiver now will have to wait to make his season debut. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended six games to begin the campaign and Antoine Wesley (hip) on injured reserve, the Cardinals' receiving corps will be down to Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch this weekend.