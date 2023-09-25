Moore caught four of six targets for eight yards and carried the ball three times for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Cowboys.

The speedy wideout caught the Dallas defense napping when he dashed for a 45-yard TD in the second quarter, the first rushing touchdown of his NFL career. Moore doubled his catch total on the season as well, albeit without contributing much yardage through the air, and while his versatile usage is intriguing from a fantasy perspective, he'll need to begin seeing more volume to be a reliable option outside of best-ball formats. Moore faces a daunting matchup in Week 4 against an elite 49ers defense that's used to seeing the likes of Deebo Samuel line up in the backfield during practice.