Moore gathered in his only target for a 48-yard touchdown and tallied two carries for six yards during Sunday's 21-16 loss at Houston.

The Cardinals opened the scoring just 1:32 into the first quarter Sunday when quarterback Kyler Murray hit a streaking Moore for the wide receiver's longest catch of the campaign to date. Thereafter, though, Moore didn't see any looks in the passing game, marking the second time in 11 games that he earned only one target. He'll now turn his focus to Sunday's matchup with a Rams defense that he went for 26 yards from scrimmage on seven touches back in Week 6.