Moore caught three of five targets for 26 yards and added 50 rushing yards on three carries in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

The 76 scrimmage yards were a season high for the third-year wideout, and 41 of his rushing yards came on a third-quarter carry on a direct snap after James Conner (knee) had left the game. Should Conner be sidelined in Week 6 against the Rams, Moore could see more work out of the backfield with undrafted rookie Emari Demercado stepping into the starting RB role.