Moore (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, is expected to be available, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

This seemed to be the obvious course after Moore was able to practice on multiple occasions this week, but the status of the second-year receiver is all the more important given Marquise Brown (foot) appeared on the injury report Friday and the likes of Antoine Wesley (hip) and A.J. Green (knee) still remain out. Fantasy managers should at least stay tuned to the status of Moore leading up to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff in case information leaks regarding the second-round pick playing on a snap count.