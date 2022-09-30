Moore (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Since injuring his hamstring during Week 1 prep, Moore didn't practice until this week, and his ability to string together three consecutive capped sessions provides a sense of optimism about his ability to make his season debut this weekend. He even told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic on Thursday that he's "excited to be back, healthy and ready to compete." That doesn't necessarily mean Moore is in the clear, but his status will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's able to suit up, the second-year pro could be poised for a fair amount of work right away with DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) unavailable and Marquise Brown (rest/foot) questionable to play.