Moore secured seven of eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 34-26 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed twice for 12 yards.

Moore's reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all second to those of DeAndre Hopkins (12-159 on 14 targets), with the second-year wideout putting together his highest yardage total of the season as well. Moore now has at least six catches in three of his past four games, and he should continue benefitting from the combination of the absence of Marquise Brown (IR-foot) and the lack of production from Arizona's other complementary receivers in a Week 9 home matchup against the Seahawks.