Moore caught nine of 13 targets for 94 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Rams.

Despite the fact that Colt McCoy was at quarterback for the Cardinals instead of Kyler Murray (hamstring) -- or maybe because of it -- Moore set new season highs in targets, catches and yards in an impressive performance highlighted by a dazzling fourth-down grab along the sideline in the fourth quarter that helped set up Arizona's final TD of the afternoon. It's not yet clear if Murray will be back under center in Week 11, but whoever is throwing the ball to him, Moore will take plenty of confidence into a key NFC West battle with the 49ers.