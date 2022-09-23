Coach Kliff Kingsbury expects Moore (hamstring) to be ready for Week 4 or 5, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

While already ruled out for Week 3, missing a third straight game, the second-year wideout apparently has made enough progress to inspire a guarantee from Kingsbury, who said Moore will be back for Week 5 against Philadelphia if he doesn't return Week 4 against Carolina. The Cardinals are set to play a third straight game without Moore, DeAndre Hopkins (suspended through Week 6) and Antoine Wesley (IR - hip) this Sunday against the Rams, leaving Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch as the team's top three WRs again.

