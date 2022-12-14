Arizona placed Moore (groin) on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Moore's recovery from a groin injury apparently isn't going well, and his fantasy value likely would have taken a hit even if he was healthy enough to come back late in the season, given that DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown are available to soak targets from new starting quarterback Colt McCoy while Kyler Murray (knee) is out for the final four contests. Moore submitted some strong performances in his second NFL season, in between the hamstring injury that cost him Weeks 1 through 3 and the groin issue that's now sidelined him since Week 11. The 2021 second-round pick averaged 5.9 catches for 59.1 yards in a seven-game stretch Weeks 4 through 10, right before he suffered the season-ending injury. Moore should be a big part of the Arizona offense next season, be it under head coach Kliff Kingsbury's direction or someone else's.