Moore (hamstring) was held out of practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
On Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic that Moore was "pretty much day-to-day at this point," but the second-year wide receiver has yet to log a practice rep since making an early exit from last Thursday's session due to a hamstring injury. Once he gets back on the field, Moore will have an opportunity to fill in in a receiving corps that's without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) for the first six games of the season.