Moore had two rushing attempts for 11 yards and caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Baltimore.

Moore's role has remained relatively unchanged as we near the midpoint of the season. The dual-threat is averaging 2.4 receptions and 2.1 carries through eight games this season, but he has struggled generate consistent results in such a small role on offense. With just one touchdown through eight weeks, there isn't much upside to playing Moore against a tough Browns' defense next Sunday.