Moore (groin) didn't practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals are coming off their bye week, but Moore has yet to mix into drills since injuring his groin Week 11 against the 49ers. Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins also missed Thursday's session due to an illness, leaving Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Greg Dortch (thumb) and Robbie Anderson as the team's current healthy options at wide receiver. Moore will have two more opportunities to practice this week before Arizona potentially makes a ruling on his status for Monday's game versus the Patriots.